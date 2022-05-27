Calling all bargain book lovers! The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be hosting a book sale, made possible through generous contributions from our community, on Saturday, May 28, starting at 10 a.m.

Discover children’s books, vintage books, barely used best sellers, and more. This sale will include history books, biographies, self-help and cook books. If fiction is more to your liking, come find romances, mysteries, and bestselling authors like C.J. Box, James Patterson and Danielle Steel. Hardbacks will sell at $2, and paperbacks and audio books for $1. All proceeds will go to support the library. Any books left after 4 p.m. will be reduced.

If the weather is fine, the book sale will be held in downtown White Sulphur Springs in the heart of the West Virginia Dandelion Festival. Please call the library at 304-536-1171 the week of the festival for the exact book sale location. If the weather is rainy, then the book sale will take place inside the library at 344 Main Street West in White Sulphur Springs.

Remember, if you’re looking for something specific and can’t find it at the book sale; make sure to check out the library’s circulating collection. We lend materials for free and are happy to loan you that perfect item.

Please call us at 304-536-1171 if you have any questions. Hope to see you there!