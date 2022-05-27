On Saturday, May 21, at approximately 7:22 a.m., the Greenbrier County 911 Center received a call from an individual reporting a body lying in the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County.

Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and White Sulphur Springs EMS responded to the location. Arriving officers found a male individual deceased, lying in the parking lot. The officers secured the scene and requested the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit respond to the location. Members of the Crime Scene Team subsequently processed the scene for evidence.

The victim was identified as James Courtney Simpson Jr., 58, from Covington, VA. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have observed activity in that area during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 21, 2022, is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634.

Lieutenant G. R. Workman of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator.