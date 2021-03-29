Dear Recycle Lady, I have an aerosol can with a large, non-removable plastic top that contains the nozzle. Will this aerosol can recycle? Hope It Recycles Dear Hope It Recycles, Yes, it can be recycled with steel cans. Before recycling your can, spray until nothing more comes out or you do not hear any product inside when you shake it. According to earth911.com, aerosol cans used to contain chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) that were thought to deplete the ozone layer, but those chemicals were phased out in 1978. Dear Recycle Lady, Are there companies that are making products out of recycled...