Daniel Cannon stands at his reclaimed countertop from 1968, which was repurposed from a middle school in Pennsylvania. His aim is to provide the area with a “reliable, convenient, no hassle real food option to locals and travelers alike.” Visit their soft opening this Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. By Sarah Richardson After sitting empty for several years, the old Lowell’s Bakery storefront is alive with activity once again, and will reopen as a new bakery and gathering spot: Good Roads Bakehouse. Pittsburgh transplant Daniel Cannon is the owner of the new establishment, and is eager to provide a food option to the community of Frankford that has been missing since Lowell’s...Read more
The Hanna Farmstead has now opened their sunflower field and flower garden to the public and will remain open through...
All first-year students attending WVSOM learned how to administer Narcan as part of their White Coat...
By Angela McGill On Aug. 24, a brief meeting was conducted by the Greenbrier County Commission. A number of courthouse...
The Western Greenbrier Historical Society will hold its first Appalachian Reunion Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28. The event begins at...
By Sarah Richardson Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White stands with the winners of the West Virginia State Little League Major Division...Read more
Celebrate First Fridays After Five in Downtown Lewisburg on Friday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. As always, there...Read more
Ronceverte-William Randolph “Bo” Adwell, 52, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Born...
Ronceverte-Todd Allen Sheffield, 52, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his homestead in Ronceverte. He was born July 6,...
Town-Rhonda Ann Gordon was called home for eternal rest with God, whom she loves so much, on Friday, Aug. 20,...
Town-Mary Louise Deem Sturgell went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after a short illness. Louise...
The WV Forestry Association and the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation are pleased to announce two opportunities for loggers and...
HealthNet Aeromedical Services is pleased to announce that the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and the American College...
The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has awarded over $550,000 in...
The WV Secretary of State’s Office announced a record-setting year for online filings and timely compliance with reporting deadlines by...
Dear Recycle Lady, I have an aerosol can with a large, non-removable plastic top that contains the nozzle. Will this aerosol can recycle? Hope It Recycles Dear Hope It Recycles, Yes, it can be recycled with steel cans. Before recycling your can, spray until nothing more comes out or you do not hear any product inside when you shake it. According to earth911.com, aerosol cans used to contain chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) that were thought to deplete the ozone layer, but those chemicals were phased out in 1978. Dear Recycle Lady, Are there companies that are making products out of recycled...Read more
Lewisburg-Margery Joan Holliday, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Born May 9, 1929, in...
Seeing Red By Karen Cohen Sungolds. Watercolor painting by Karen Cohen I’m back! What seems like...