Sunday, August 29, 2021
This Week's Latest eEdition

Good Roads Bakehouse brings simple deliciousness to Frankford
Local News

Good Roads Bakehouse brings simple deliciousness to Frankford

August 27, 2021

Daniel Cannon stands at his reclaimed countertop from 1968, which was repurposed from a middle school in Pennsylvania. His aim is to provide the area with a "reliable, convenient, no hassle real food option to locals and travelers alike." Visit their soft opening this Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. By Sarah Richardson After sitting empty for several years, the old Lowell's Bakery storefront is alive with activity once again, and will reopen as a new bakery and gathering spot: Good Roads Bakehouse. Pittsburgh transplant Daniel Cannon is the owner of the new establishment, and is eager to provide a food option to the community of Frankford that has been missing since Lowell's...

Read more

State Fair Guide

State & National

    Local News

    Sports News

    Entertainment

    Properties & Lifestyles

    Club News

    Obituaries

    Business

    Church

    Letters To The Editor

    Columns
    Dear Recycle Lady

    August 27, 2021

    Dear Recycle Lady, I have an aerosol can with a large, non-removable plastic top that contains the nozzle. Will this aerosol can recycle?  Hope It Recycles Dear Hope It Recycles, Yes, it can be recycled with steel cans. Before recycling your can, spray until nothing more comes out or you do not hear any product inside when you shake it.  According to earth911.com, aerosol cans used to contain chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) that were thought to deplete the ozone layer, but those chemicals were phased out in 1978.     Dear Recycle Lady, Are there companies that are making products out of recycled...

    Read more
