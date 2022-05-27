By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Commission met Tuesday to certify the results of the 2022 primary election held earlier this month. After certifying the results, the Commission made known their appreciation for the voters, the volunteers, and County Clerk Robin Loudermilk and the members of the Greenbrier County Clerk’s office. Clerk Loudermilk reported that the election this year “ran very smoothly.”

In further news, the commission approved the signing of the lease agreement with Ream Interests Inc. This lease will continue to allow the magistrate court to use the space they currently occupy while waiting for the completion of the courthouse addition.

It was announced that the Greenbrier County Commission meeting for the month of June has been moved from Tuesday, June 7, to Wednesday, June 8. The meeting will still be held at 10 a.m. and the public is encouraged to attend.