Williamsburg Community Fair deemed ‘a success’

The Community of Williamsburg wishes to acknowledge all those who worked diligently to make the Community Fair a huge success, and to all those who came from far and wide to enjoy the fair.

Particular thanks are extended to those who donated door prizes to the fair, including: S.J. Neathawk, Napa Auto, Tractor Supply, Ronceverte Feed Store, Martin & Jones, Advance Auto, Auto Zone, Denny Boggs, Jed’s Car Sales, Williamsburg Thrift Shop, Williamsburg Ruritans, Premier Bank, City National Bank, True Value Hardware, Beauty Transitions, WV Daily News, Simms Exxon, Daisies and Dirt (Joyce and Amy), Country Roads Reality, Stidom and Turner Construction and Excavation, Active Life Wellness Center (Margarita Ramos), Deb Zahrenko, Samme Gee, Access Health, J. Bloom-M. Howard, as well as other generous individuals.