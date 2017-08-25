Williamsburg Historical Society to hold annual auction

The Williamsburg Historical Society will hold its annual auction on Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Historical House on Williamsburg Road.

Some of the articles that will be auctioned are: new wood door, BOSCH table saw, BOSCH tile cutter, antique round table believed to have been made on Butler Mountain, large mirror, kerosene heaters, tractor scraper blade, whirlpool bathtub, dishwasher, and much more.

Donations are welcome and pickups are available. Call 304-645-2153 with any questions.

Directions to Williamsburg from the east: Take exit 161 (Alta), take a right on Route 12, take a right on Route 60 East, take a left on Sinking Creek Road (the first road on left from Route 60), go about nine miles to Williamsburg (stay on the two lane road), and when the road comes to a “y,” bear left. In around 500 feet turn right on Williamsburg Road. In about a half mile the historical society is on the right.