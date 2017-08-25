Renick-Clark Edward Thacker, 80, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at his home as a result of an accident.

Clark was born in Scott Depot, WV, on June 7, 1937, son of the late Joseph Alvon Thacker and Ethel Moore Thacker Donegan. Clark was retired from the pipefitter’s local 625 of Charleston, WV and also a farmer.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Fonda Jayne Leighton Thacker; longtime stepfather, Joe Donegan; brother, Bill Thacker; sons-in-law, Robert Dahmer, C.W. Brown, and Dennis Rudd.

Clark is survived by his children, Lisa Dahmer, Leann Rudd, Amy Brown (Greg Pence), Marty Thacker (Cindy), and Janey Miller (Greg); 12 grandchildren, Dawne Tincher (Howard), Robin Haynes (Adam), Megan Judy (Craig), Amanda Rider (Alan), Aaron Rudd (Lisa), Brooklyn Cooke (Stan), Jordan Brown (Ashley), Joseph Thacker Jr., Kristen Glasser (Norman), Gentry Miller, Hollard Miller, and Peyton Miller; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Craddock; sister-in-law, Audrey Thacker; and special companion, Christena Lake of St. Albans.

Funeral services were conducted at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg on Sunday, Aug. 20, where Pastor Ron Miller officiated.

Grandsons served as pallbearers. Burial was in Morningside Cemetery in Renick.

A visitation was held at the funeral home before the service.

Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.