White Sulphur Springs-Cleo Harrison Clendenen, 86, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Little Creek, WV, the son of the late Gay Berry and Nellie Virginia Wade Clendenen.

Cleo spent many years working for Westvaco, was an avid carpenter, cementer, and painter. Among his list of trades he was also a farmer and a member of the Farm Bureau.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Nelson Clendenen, and brothers-in-law, Paul Davis, and Donald Pinnell.

Survivors include his wife, Hilda Ella Brackenrich Alderman Clendenen of White Sulphur Springs; stepdaughters, Cynthia Miller and husband Robert of Akron, OH, and Vanessa Callison of White Sulphur Springs; stepson, Robert Alderman II and wife Carolyn of Waynesboro, VA; sisters, Okell Camp and husband Theodore, Hazel Pinnell, Phyllis Campbell and husband Gerald, Rosa Bennett and husband Wade, all of White Sulphur Springs, Ruby Dayis, and Shelby Wiekle; step-grandchildren, Ernest Miller, Christopher Miller, Michael Callison and wife April, Jessica Clark and husband Brad, Carlton Wells, Julian Wells, Jerall Wells, and Caula Wells; several step-great-grandchildren; special cousin, Chuck Clendenen that the family would like the thank for going above and beyond in helping during Cleo’s illness; and special nephew, Jeff Camp and family for their help in the family’s time of need.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 25, at 12 noon at the Wild Meadows Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs, with Pastor Lloyd Camp and Pastor Roger McDaniel officiating.

Following the service, the family invites everyone to join them at the church for fellowship. Burial will be private.

There was a visitation Thursday evening, Aug. 24, at Wild Meadows Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of sympathy be made to Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

