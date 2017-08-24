Tenth annual DARE to Cruz Car Show coming September 9

Car enthusiasts everywhere, pay attention. The tenth annual DARE To Cruz Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 9, is one you don’t want to miss.

This year, there will be some special attractions on display that will make your mouths water. Two local car collectors, Robert Bennett, executive vice president of Grand Home Furnishings, and John Hirt, owner of The Livery, have generously offered to display some matchless, one-of-a-kind vehicles from their extensive collections.

Bennett, who collects movie cars, will show a 1970 Dodge Charger that many remember was featured in the Fast and Furious film series. Hirt will bring four rare exotics to the car show – a 1971 Ford Pantera, a 1967 Fiat 600D, a 1965 Shelby Cobra and a 1968 AMX. All are in mint condition, naturally.

Every year this event brings folks to Lewisburg for a thrilling stroll down memory lane, taking in the polished antiques, shiny classics, unique muscle cars and trucks, slick street rides, chrome-covered motorcycles and foreign cars of all kinds lining Washington Street like it was Christmas morning.

This is a free event starting at 10 a.m. and running ‘til 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Lewisburg Police Department, the annual DARE To Cruz event was initiated by Lewisburg Police Chief Tim Stover, a long time avid car guy.

“I’m proud of the continued success the show has garnered over the years,” Stover said. “Car shows are a neat hobby and people really relate to it.”

Each year T-shirts are offered for sale with the commemorative DARE To Cruz logo. They are a big draw as collectors items at the car show, and are created by Matt Landers of Allegheny T-Shirts located on Seneca Trail in Fairlea.

All proceeds will benefit the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program taught at Lewisburg Elementary School for all fifth grade students by Lt. J.C. Dove with the Lewisburg Police Department. The program provides funding for teaching aids, supplies, and T-shirts for the students for their graduation ceremonies.

There will be specialty awards and door prizes during the judging at the Green Space that will include choice awards by the police officers, Mayor John Manchester, and D.A.R.E. Officer Lt. J.C. Dove – all based on personal preferences. Memorial awards will also go out to commemorate four local honorees: Rick Skaggs, Doug and Josh Massie and Wade Sayers.

Registration for entrants begins at 8 a.m. at the Green Space at the intersection of Jefferson and Washington streets for a $10 fee. Pre-registration is recommended, and forms can be found on the website at http://www.daretocruz.org. For more information, call 304-645-1626, 304-645-2136, or go to the website.

Parking for the car show is “first come, first served,” so, rain or shine, come early and share the fun and the memories.