Williamsburg CEOS Club holds July meeting

The Williamsburg CEOS Club met Tuesday, July 11, at the home of Loretta Shirley. Prior to the business meeting, lunch was prepared and served by Shirley.

A blessing of the meal was asked by guest Jolene Petre. To accent this month’s lesson, Shirley made a floral arrangement of glads in a mason jar for the table.

The meeting was called to order by Barbara Deeds, president, and began with a devotion by Virginia Hanna with a scripture from 1 Peter 3:14. Minutes of the June meeting were read and approved, with no additions or corrections. Members present were C.K. Perkins, Virginia Hanna, Loretta Shirley, Blanche Knicely, Laura Rose, Dorothy Hayes, Patty Post, and Barbara Deeds. Guests present were Jolene Petre, Burl Post, and Nora Post. Members reported 157 volunteer hours, 209 motivational hours, and 14 books read. The treasurer’s report was given by Blanche Knicely. Plans were made for attending the CEOS county picnic on July 18, and the county planning meeting on July 26.

A lesson titled, “Canning Jars – The Test of Time” was presented by Loretta Shirley. The lesson was not only about food preservation, but included a variety of crafts using jars.

Next month’s meeting is be held Aug. 8 at the Williamsburg Historical Foundation Museum. The club welcomes new members. Those interested in joining or who want more information about the Community Educational Outreach Service may contact any of the members, or Kay Davis at the WVU Extension Office in Fairlea.