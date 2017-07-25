Flood recovery program seeks applicants

Volunteer West Virginia, the State’s Commission for National & Community Service is sponsoring a VISTA project designed to help individuals, families, and communities recover from the recent devastating floods that hit the region in June 2016.

Selected VISTA will be assigned to the West Virginia VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) office in Greenbrier County. Duties will include:

Volunteer recruitment and management.

Development of disaster resource manual.

Development of monthly disaster newsletter informing flood victims of available resources.

The AmeriCorps VISTA program, also referred to as the “domestic Peace Corps,” is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service. VISTA members make a one year, full-time commitment, to serve in their community. Members receive a modest living allowance, health benefits, and the option to receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award or a post-service stipend after completing their service. About 6,500 VISTAs are placed each year in more than 1,200 projects in low-income communities around the country.

For additional information about the position or about the VISTA program, contact Waylon Bryant at 304-558-0111 or Waylon.A.Bryant@wv.gov or visit https://my.americorps.gov/mp/listing/viewListing.do?id=75565&fromSearch=true to apply.

Volunteer West Virginia is an agency within the Office of Secretary of Education and the Arts with Gayle Manchin, cabinet secretary, Volunteer West Virginia is the state’s Commission for National and Community Service. The agency challenges West Virginians to strengthen their communities through service and volunteerism by identifying and mobilizing resources, promoting an ethic of service, and empowering communities to solve problems and improve the quality of life for individuals and families.