Food Handler Classes upcoming

The Greenbrier County Health Department will conduct Food Handler Classes before the State Fair of West Virginia begins. There will not be a class on the third Thursday in August 2017.

The classes will be held on the State Fairgrounds in the State Fair of WV Administrative Building Conference Room. Please park in the free parking lot and go through the tunnel to the class.

Monday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

A Spanish language class will be held at the Greenbrier County Health Department in the upstairs Conference Center (front door entrance).

Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m.

Please call 304-645-1539 to register for the class.

Cash only accepted. Two years – Greenbrier County only is $10. Two years – Statewide card is $20.

The only online class accepted in Greenbrier County for a Food Handler Card is at http://www.statefoodsafety.com