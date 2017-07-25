Old Crow Medicine Show to perform at State Fair

The critically acclaimed band Old Crow Medicine Show is back on the road to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Fresh off their recent Blonde On Blonde tour, they are performing their regularly scheduled shows in support of their Grammy award-winning album Remedy, which marked the band’s highest debut on the Billboard Top 200 (#15) in the band’s 16-year career. The album was unanimously embraced by the press and featured by NPR, Rolling Stone, Wall Street Journal, Esquire, and more.

Earlier this spring, Old Crow released 50 Years Of Blonde On Blonde (Columbia), their reimagined version of Bob Dylan’s Blonde On Blonde album. The 14-song project was recorded live at the historic Country Music Hall Of Fame and Museum and celebrated 50 years since the release of Dylan’s iconic album. The New Yorker talked with band members Ketch Secor and Critter Fuqua about the album and Dylan’s influence in Nashville and in country music.

Long before the resurgence of folk and roots rock, Old Crow Medicine Show was performing their electric and high-energy style of unparalleled string music, cultivating an adoring and loyal fan base. First discovered in Boone, NC, by folk icon Doc Watson, the band has since toured worldwide, garnered mass critical acclaim and has sold well over 800,000 albums. Recognized as torchbearers of traditional string music, they proudly and successfully are doing their part to celebrate the integrity of the modern era.