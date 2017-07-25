Kara Berry Memorial Scholarship awarded

The Greenbrier County Schools Foundation in May awarded the Kara Berry Memorial Scholarship to Greenbrier East cheerleaders Madison Bolt and Alli Butts. Bolt plans to enroll at West Virginia University this fall and major in political science. Butts will attend Fairmont State University and pursue a degree in business.

The scholarship was started in 2008 in memory of Kara Berry, a former Greenbrier East High School cheerleader who tragically died in an automobile accident soon after graduation that year. The scholarship is awarded to a senior cheerleader who will be attending a college or vocational school, and who demonstrates outstanding leadership and service at the high school. Bolt and Butts are the eighth and ninth recipients of this award.

The Greenbrier County Schools Foundation would like to thank the cheerleading program at Greenbrier East and Workers United Local 863, White Sulphur Springs for funding this scholarship.