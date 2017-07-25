Help Communities In Schools ‘Stuff the Bus’

Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County (CISGC) is gearing up for their annual school supply drive. This year’s locations are the Wal-Mart superstore in Lewisburg and the Rainelle Kroger.

Both event drives will be held on Saturday, August 5, with both taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited to come out and help us Stuff the Bus!

Many students in Greenbrier County begin school each year without the supplies necessary to learn and succeed in the classroom. Together, we can solve this problem. The goal of the Stuff the Bus campaign is to fill a school bus with zippered binders, 3-ring binders, folders, calculators, notebooks, dividers, paper, pen/pencils, pencil pouches and other school-related items. Every year, our biggest request from students are zippered and 3-ring binders. The items collected at Stuff the Bus are distributed to all thirteen Greenbrier County Public Schools.

CISGC is a drop-out prevention organization dedicated to “surrounding students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.” CISGC has site coordinators in eight schools helping students overcome barriers in and out of the classroom to reach their greatest potential.

For more information about Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County or to support their efforts, visit http://www.cisgreenbriercounty.org or email Amber McHale, Director at amchale@cisgc.org We are always looking for mentors and tutors for our at-risk students, so if you would like to volunteer, we would love to have you!