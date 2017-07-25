Scouts begin community walking path

The 2017 Jamboree is under way and Boy Scouts arriving in Lewisburg are hard at work on a walkway project at Montwell Park. Cliff Baker, overseeing the supervision of the project, is scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 70 in Lewisburg.

For each of five days, beginning last Thursday, 40 scouts began arriving by bus at Montwell Park early in the mornings to excavate succeeding sections of a walking path. Their efforts include installing retaining timbers at the edges of the walkway, and spreading crushed limestone, with a plastic surface material beneath to keep the gravel from sinking into the ground. The path will be five feet wide and run in a loop configuration in the grassy hillside area of the park. It is estimated that each crew should be able to construct 300 feet of path for a total of 1,500 feet of path to complete the main loop.

The National Jamboree occurs every four years, during which each scout is required to participate in a day of community service. This year, 40,000 scouts will be assisting in projects in every county of West Virginia.