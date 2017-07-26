Republican Club monthly meeting

The Greenbrier County Republican Club has scheduled its monthly meeting for Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. at the County Courthouse on Court Street, Lewisburg. Doug McKinney, president, and Russ King, Fair Booth Chairman, will discuss arrangements and plans for our participation in the WV State Fair. The Republican Booth in the WV Building will be staffed from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day. Admission tickets will be available for those working the booth. Everyone is welcome to come by the booth and have their photo taken with “President Trump.” Everyone is welcome at the monthly meeting.