Fairlea-William F. “Lindburgh” Dixon, 94, passed away with his children at his side on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Bill was born Nov. 18, 1927 at Sunlight, WV, to the late Arthur G. and Mary Virginia Bare Dixon.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Gee Dixon; an infant son, William Earl; two brothers, Junior and Laddie Dixon; five sisters, B.C. Gwinn, Sally Lee Omdstead, Lola Ray Viers, Lawanda Viers, and Mary Virginia Reynolds.

Bill graduated from Williamsburg High School class of 1943. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947, graduated from Frame Refrigeration & Electrical Institute and married the love of his life, Mary Jo Gee on May 27, 1950. He moved to Fairlea in 1951 and established Dixon Refrigeration and Heating. He was a Lennox dealer, was a 50-year member of Fairlea Ruritan Club, coached Little League and was a Boy Scout Leader. He was member of Fairlea Fire and Rescue Department, was a charter member of the Greenbrier East Booster Club and was a 40-year member of Greenbrier County Farm Bureau. He helped to build Greenbrier County Youth Camp and was a director for 30 years.

Bill was a 50-year member of Greenbrier Lodge #42 AF&AM. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte for many years. He loved the outdoors especially trout fishing in Yellowstone National Park. In 1985, he won a Big Buck contest in West Virginia.

Survivors include his son, Michael W. Dixon (Susan) of Caldwell; daughter, Brenda Dixon Gabbert of Alderson; daughter, Ginger Dixon Morgan (Rodney) of Lewisburg; four grandsons, Trent (Kerry) Gabbert, Aaron Gabbert (Jenna), Neil Dixon (Gabrielle), and Dr. Scott Dixon (Dr. Jordan); three granddaughters, Lindsey Gabbert Flach (Michael), Kinsey Morgan (Eric), and Kourtney Morgan; nine great-grandsons, Henry, William, John and Sam Gabbert, Cameron Gabbert, Michael D. Flach, Rhett and Wells Dixon, Emmett Dixon, and one great-grandson on the way; four great-granddaughters: Ainsley and Caroline Flach, Delaney Gabbert, and Josie Schroder; two sisters, Edna Cochran and Sally Blankenship; two brothers, Frank Dixon and Sam Bare; two sisters-in-law, Christina Dixon and Bonnie Cooper Gee. He is also survived by many cousins and friends.

We can honestly say Dad lived a life that we all would wish for. He was loved by his great-grandchildren, grandkids, and kids, and just about everyone he touched. If you were lucky enough to be picked on, he liked you. If not, he wasn’t afraid to let you know. For 93 years, he did about anything he would want to do with a great family and many great friends.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 3, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte where Pastor Joe Geiger officiated. Military honors were conducted by American Legion Post 26 Honor Guard.

Visitation was at the church before the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to Trinity United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 373 Pocahontas Ave. Ronceverte WV 24970.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

