Ronceverte-William Darrell Miller, 50, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Division.

He was born Sept. 20, 1972, in Summersville, the son of Vera Cogar Miller and the late Buddy Ray Miller.

Darrell had been a member of the Ronceverte Fire Department for 30 plus years.

Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Ray Miller; mother-in-law, Shirley Scott; and best friend, Jody Campbell.

Surviving are his wife, Ellen Scott Miller; sons, Michael Kyle Hanna of Denton, TX, and Tyler James Hanna of Clarksville, TN; mother, Vera Cogar Miller of Ronceverte; sister, Debbie Ward and husband Ron of Ronceverte; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte with Pastor Wes Comer officiating. Interment to follow in the Bethel Holiness Church Cemetery, Organ Cave.

The family will receive their family and friends on Friday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

