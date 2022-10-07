Lewisburg-Margie Ann Brooks Campbell Furry, 81, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital, Montgomery.

Born Mar. 3, 1941, in Alderson, she was the daughter of the late Marshall Kessler and Garnette Hoylman Brooks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ronald Furry; two sisters, seven brothers, four half-sisters, one half-brother; and sons, Jody, Terry, and Delbert Campbell.

Survivors include her children, Dale Campbell (Teresa) of Virginia Beach, VA, Jackie Defibaugh (Wayne), Janet Campbell all of Ronceverte, Mark Campbell (Alisha) of Alderson, and stepdaughter, Teri Houser of Staunton, VA; daughter-in-law, Karen Campbell of Ronceverte; sister, Faye Brown (Jink) of Ronceverte; Kenneth Brooks (Joy) of Ohio; sister-in-law, Betty Brooks of Fairlea; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, where Pastor Buford Campbell officiated. Burial followed in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens.

Visitation was one hour prior to the service, Tuesday, at the funeral home.

