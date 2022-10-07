Alderson-Brian Keith Smith, 46, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial Division in Charleston, WV, following a long illness.

Born Apr. 12, 1976, in Hinton, he was the son of Tena H. Arnold Smith of Lindside, and Timmie G. Smith of Pence Springs.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Amy Juanita and Joshua Arnold; his paternal grandparents, Betty Smith and Lloyd Gore; and several loving aunts and uncles.

Mr. Smith had worked as a general foreman at Osmose Utility Wood Pole Inspection and Maintenance Services for 19 ½ years. He attended Alderson and Summers County Schools and Greenbrier East High School. Mr. Smith loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, ride 4-wheelers, and cook on the grill for his family. He loved Mexican food and enjoyed watching television, especially The Andy Griffith Show and The Three Stooges, but above all, he loved his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 21 years, Regina Faye Martin Smith of Alderson; daughter, Brittany K. Smith and her fiancé Christopher D. Jackson of Alderson; two sons, Ethan L. Smith of Alderson, and Tyler L. Smith of Alderson; his mother, Tena H. Arnold Smith of Lindside; his father, Timmie G. Smith of Pence Springs; sister, Angel E. Brooks of Pence Springs; two brothers, Greg Smith of Oak Hill, and Robert J. Smith and his wife Chelsea of Kingwood; granddaughter, Adelynn D. Jackson of Alderson; grandson, Oakley D. Jackson, due Feb. 13, 2023; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Lobban Funeral Home Chapel in Alderson where Pastor Anthony Carter officiated. Burial followed in the Gore Cemetery at Hungard Creek, WV.

Friends called Tuesday at the funeral home before the service.

Serving as pallbearers were Angel Brooks, Clarence Martin, Andrew Martin, Jim McMillion, Lewis Hammonds, George Cantley, Chris Wilson, and Justin Richmond.

For those wishing to show an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Lobban Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Alderson, WV 24910 to help the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Smith family at www.lobbanfh.com