A good man has died. Kendall Louis Wilson, Jr. D.O. passed away at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 28, 2022.

Kendall was born on Feb. 23, 1948, in Marion Station, MD. He was the only child of Sally and Kendall Wilson, Sr.

Kendall was passionate about education and a distinguished philanthropist.

Upon graduation from Marion High School, he founded a successful pickle business before studying Biology at Randolph-Macon College. He completed his Master of Science in Pathology at the Medical College of Virginia. He taught Pathology at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM). He was inspired by the program and attended WVSOM to become a physician. He did his residency at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Additionally, he studied at the Cranial Institute and at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

Kendall practiced medicine in Lewisburg, WV. He specialized in Osteopathic Manipulation and the treatment of chronic pain. He never turned away a patient for lack of ability to pay. Additionally, he treated patients at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Alderson.

Kendall trained interns and residents. His research on Chapman’s Reflexes was published in The Foundations of Osteopathic Medicine, which is used in all Osteopathic Medical schools in the United States.

Kendall was a member of the Greenbrier Valley Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 105. He was the Past Master of Greenbrier Masonic Lodge No. 42 AF & AM. He was a member of the Ronceverte Chapter No. 21. He was a member of the Allied Masonic Degrees. He was a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite.

Kendall was a voracious reader who enjoyed his dog Ziggy, shooting skeet, playing cards and was a Land Rover enthusiast.

Kendall is survived by his unofficially adopted daughter and caregiver, Dana Crews, her husband Micheal and her children Hope and Keenan of Lewisburg. He is survived by his eldest unofficially adopted daughter, Jules Sears of Asheville, NC; and many cousins in Maryland.

A Celebration of Kendall’s Life is going to be held at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 15. The wake is at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m. Graveside Masonic Rites to follow at Wallace Memorial Cemetery at Sam Black Church. There will be a reception immediately following at his home at 505 Lee Street North in Lewisburg.

In keeping with Kendall’s philanthropic work, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Kendall’s name be made to the “Shop With A Cop” program for Christmas presents for children in need through the Lewisburg Police Department, FOP No. 105, City of Lewisburg Police Department, 119 Preston Blvd., Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.