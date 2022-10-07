Replacement of an iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Triton Construction Inc. was low bidder on the project, with a bid of $5,645,000. Built in 1939, replacement of the Clifford Family Memorial Bridge was expedited by the WVDOH.

“It carries 7,000 cars a day, and it’s right in the middle of town,” said State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E. The bridge carries US 60 across Dry Creek.

The WVDOH also plans to replace the Ralston Branch Bridge No. 2 near Kopperston in Wyoming County. The existing bridge was built in 1975 on abutments dating from the 1930s and is subject to a 15-ton weight restriction.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.

As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.