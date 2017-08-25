Vendors wanted for T.O.O.T.

Carnegie Hall is now seeking food vendors to participate in the 33rd Annual Taste of Our Towns (T.O.O.T.). This year’s event will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the streets of historic downtown Lewisburg.

As Carnegie Hall’s largest annual fundraiser, T.O.O.T. raises funds for continued arts programming and education in the Greenbrier Valley. The booth reservation fee is $50 per booth ($25 for nonprofits), and vendors will take home 75 percent of their earnings.

Food vendors should be prepared to serve bite-size foods to some of the 7,000 visitors to T.O.O.T., and are expected to abide by all regulations as set forth by the Greenbrier County Health Department. Booth location preferences are fulfilled on a first come, first served basis, so it is recommended that you submit your applications promptly. The application deadline is Sept. 15.

To receive a Food Vendor Application or for more information, please call 304-645-7917, or email Development Director Anne Bowling at bowling@carnegiehallwv.org.