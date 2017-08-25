Chorale announces auditions for 2017-18 concert season

The Greenbrier Valley Chorale invites singers to audition for the 2017-18 concert season. The group is directed by Barbara Wygal Lutz and accompanied by Teresa Bryant.

The Chorale has a reputation throughout West Virginia for the high caliber of its performances. Singers come from all over Greenbrier County and adjacent counties in WV and Virginia. Chorale members range in age from advanced high school students to retirees.

Auditions for new members will take place at Carnegie Hall, 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Rehearsals will be held on Tuesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. at Carnegie Hall beginning Sept. 12.

Auditions are brief and private, and no appointment is required. You do not have to be a trained singer, but some previous choral singing experience is required. Former members who have not sung with the group in two years or more should contact the director.

The Chorale presents a Christmas and spring concert each year. This year’s Christmas concert will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. at Carnegie Hall. An additional performance may be scheduled at another location.

For more information about the Chorale, visit http://www.greenbriervalleychorale.org, or contact Lutz at 304-645-6892. If you would like to audition but are unable to attend on Sept. 5, please contact Lutz to arrange another time.