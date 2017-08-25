Greenbrier East golf team plays Greenbrier West

The Greenbrier East High School golf team traveled to Rainelle to play the Greenbrier West High School team at the Greenbrier Hills Golf Course last week for a 9-hole match on the par 35.

Greenbrier East scores were Gavin Ray (Medalist) – 37, Berkley Adwell – 39, Philip Zambos – 40, Colin Wiley – 40, Norris Beard – 40, Josh White – 46, Kyle Ballard – 47, David Hofmann – 48, Steele Hall – 48, Jensen Brown – 49, Ryan Nuckoles – 50, and Carter Elliott – 52. Savanna Soucier, Kara Vaughan, and Suzanne Buckler played a Captain’s Choice best ball and were four over par for seven holes. A rain delay caused them not to be able to complete nine holes.

Greenbrier West Scores were: Thomas Vestal – 38, Landon Humphreys – 42, Lucas Smith – 47, Dakota Parker – 47, Ethan O’Dell – 48, Mark Phipps – 52, and Logan Shrewsbury – 53.