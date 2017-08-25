GEHS golf team plays with Covington and Woodrow Wilson schools

The Greenbrier East High School golf team played a 9-hole match on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Lewisburg Elk’s Club front 9 par 34 with Covington and Woodrow Wilson High School.

GEHS scores were Gavin Ray – 31 (Medalist), Colin Wiley – 35, Philip Zambos – 37, Berkley Adwell – 38, Norris Beard – 40, Sam Jewell – 42, Dwain Sheppard – 44, Josh White – 44, Kyle Ballard – 44, Brett Napier – 45, Steele Hall – 45, Jensen Brown – 49, and Carter Elliott – 49. Kara Vaughan and Savanna Soucier played a Captain’s Choice Best Ball and had a 42.

Woodrow Wilson’s scores were Jackson Hill – 32, Mary Denny – 40, Hunter Tolliver – 43, and Jacob Sheets – 48.

Covington’s scores were Seth Fertig – 39, Allison Douglas – 45, Justin Brown – 46, and Benny Elmore – 47.