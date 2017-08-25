New River CTC offers basic sign language class

Six-week basic sign language classes are planned at two New River Community and Technical College campuses this fall. The first class starts Sept. 7 at the Greenbrier Valley Campus.

Classes in Lewisburg will be held on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The second class begins Oct. 17 at the Raleigh County Campus. Classes in Beaver are scheduled for Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The class will provide an introduction to sign language and deaf culture, including: an overview of ASL/finger spelling; introduction of ABC’s, numbers, basic signs, family signs, education signs, daily living signs and food signs. Students will learn over 100 ASL words and learn how to communicate with one another in basic sentences.

Instructor Alyce K. Almond is a licensed social worker and registered interpreter and translator.

Pre-registration for the class in Lewisburg is required by Sept. 1, and Oct. 13 for the class in Beaver. The cost is $75 per person.

For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).