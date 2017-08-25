Martina Hingis joins lineup for The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic

Multiple Grand Slam winner and former World No. 1 Martina Hingis has joined the star-studded lineup for The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic, scheduled for Sept. 16-17 at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.

Hingis, winner of a combined 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, replaces Ana Ivanovic who withdrew from the event for personal reasons.

One of the all-time greats, Hingis bolsters an already amazing field of players including 14-time Grand Slam champion and The Greenbrier Tennis Professional Emeritus Pete Sampras, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and 10-time ATP titlist James Blake.

“I have heard wonderful things about The Greenbrier, and the opportunity to play against some of the best players of all-time is always fun,” said Hingis. “I am looking forward to some great tennis on the court, as well as exploring everything the resort has to offer off the court.”

As a teenager, Hingis became one of the most dominant players in both singles and doubles, and today continues to be a force in the WTA as a doubles specialist.

A former World No. 1 in both singles and doubles, Hingis has won 43 career WTA singles and 60 career WTA doubles titles. Included in her career totals are five Grand Slam singles titles, 12 Grand Slam doubles crowns and six Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles.

She is one of just five players who has ranked World No. 1 in singles and doubles simultaneously, and her 209 weeks ranked No. 1 in singles is fifth all-time. She also holds the record as the youngest player to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in singles when she ascended to the top spot in 1997 at the age of 16 years, six months and one day.

The 2017 Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will celebrate its sixth anniversary with two days full of tennis action at the beautiful Center Court at Creekside stadium on the banks of Howard’s Creek, thanks largely to its primary sponsor, EATON. This celebration will include a men’s singles match, a women’s singles match and a mixed doubles match, along with clinics and autograph signings.

Tickets for the lower bowl start at $125 (Saturday) and $75 (Sunday) with upper bowl seats starting at $25 each day. Weekend packages are also available starting at $175 for lower bowl and $40 for upper bowl. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to http://www.greenbrier.com/tennisclassic or call 1-855-563-8760.

Located in one the most stunningly visual locations, The Greenbrier offers more than 55 indoor and outdoor activities including tennis, golf, swimming, off-road driving, falconry, bowling, fly fishing, hiking and horseback riding. Guests also have the opportunity to test their luck in America’s only private casino or dine at one of the 20 restaurants and lounges at America’s Resort.