Greenbrier Artists’ Annual Organizational meeting set for September 7

Greenbrier Artists will begin their regular Thursday meetings on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in the Kellar Studio on the third floor at Carnegie Hall.

All regular members are encouraged to attend this organizational meeting and bring guests. Membership dues are very reasonable, and the benefits are tremendous!

Greenbrier Artists is a nonprofit group dedicated to the education and development of art within the community. If you are interested in participating in the group or would like to learn more, please join us. Be sure to bring your favorite paints or drawing materials.