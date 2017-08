Join us for a great bluegrass gospel performance by Jonathan Buckner and Chosen Road at the Rainelle City Park on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Rainelle First Baptist Church. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. There is no admission fee, however, a love gift offering will be taken. For more information, please call the church at 304-438-6311 or visit http://www.chosenroadmusic.com.