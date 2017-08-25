Local students receive dental attention at no cost

The Greenbrier Valley Dental Society, represented by President Dr. Jennifer Hamilton, was recognized during the Time out for Applause portion of the Greenbrier County Board of Education meeting on Aug. 8 for their contribution to the health and wellness of students.

Funding through the WV Oral Disease Prevention Project made possible school-based dental examinations for students in second and third grades during the 2016-17 school year. The no-cost examinations were provided with parental permission by area dentists who generously volunteered their time and talents to serve 382 students. In addition, Kilcollin Dental continues to generously provide dental examinations for students at Alderson Elementary.

Students identified to need dental sealants to prevent tooth decay were given the opportunity to receive the sealants at a local dental office and school bus transportation was provided.

Lead School Nurse, Paula McCoy commended participating dentists and students, noting that the project was successful and provided many teachable moments to promote good dental health and model career options for students.