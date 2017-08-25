EGMS football, softball coach named Middle School Coach of the Year

Eastern Greenbrier Middle School football and softball coach, Jason Stewart, has been named the 2017 West Virginia School Athletic Coaches Association (WVSACA) Middle School Coach of the Year.

Greenbrier County Board of Education President, Jeanie Wyatt, presented a certificate of pride to Stewart and applauded his award selection during the Aug. 17 special board meeting.

“This school system is very fortunate to have Coach Stewart on staff and we are incredibly proud of his selection by the WVSACA for this well-deserved award. His leadership in the Science classroom and on the playing field is truly second to none,” states Superintendent Jeff Bryant.

Stewart has coached at EGMS for twelve years, and is entering his ninth year as Head Football Coach and his second year as the school’s softball coach. Under his leadership, the school’s 2016-17 football team earned an 8-0 record. The softball team held a 14-1 record. With forty-nine winning games in his eight-year head coaching tenure, Stewart and his coaching staff have led the football team to a winning streak of seventeen games and counting.

“We have 66 kids on this year’s team and I attribute that to players wanting to be part of the tradition that previous teams have built over the last decade. I have been blessed to surround myself with not only good coaches but also good people including Bert Baker, Chris Roth, Arthur Erskine, Todd Shaver, Aaron Baker, Scot Brown, Chad Norman and Matt Boswell,” states Stewart.

“I enjoy taking 50 plus individual players and having them buy into our TEAM, where 11 players perform as a single unit. To observe growth and facilitate the development of each player athletically, socially and intellectually while here at EGMS – these are the main reasons I choose to coach,” concludes Stewart.