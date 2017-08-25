New England Patriots scrimmage against Houston Texans at The Greenbrier

Last Friday was filled with excitement as two NFL teams held a scrimmage match at the Performance Center located within The Greenbrier hotel grounds. The Houston Texans competed against the New England Patriots with some friendly rivalry.

Hundreds of locals turned out to see the event take place in White Sulphur Springs, especially due to the appearance of legendary NFL player Tom Brady, who is number 12 quarterback for the New England Patriots. He said he loved his visit to the resort.

“You know, I love it here at the Greenbrier Hotel,” Brady said. “I could practice here twice a day and my bones would never feel sore. I also love the weather here, and I would love to practice at the training camp again someday in the future.”

Many locals and tourists got their own footballs autographed by the famous players from both teams. Hardy Levinsky, a resident from Raleigh, NC, traveled all the way up to White Sulphur Springs to get an autograph and photo with one of the New England Patriots. He said this was a rare opportunity for him.

“I feel very fortunate to come this far to see the Texans and Patriots in person,” Levinsky said. “I heard that the event was going to happen this week at The Greenbrier hotel from a friend on my Twitter account, and, man, this is something that I am going to tell the folks back in Raleigh when I fly home tomorrow.”

After spending roughly three weeks at The Greenbrier hotel, the Houston Texans are delighted to still be present at the resort. Deshawn Watson, quarterback for the Texans, explained how much he will miss the hospitality at The Greenbrier resort. “It was beautiful here and I will miss how nice and friendly the people are.” Watson said. “I have been to a lot of places but The Greenbrier is one of the places you never get tired of staying at. I love it here.”

At the end of the week, the Houston Texans left the hotel to face the New England Patriots once more at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Aug. 21 and 22.