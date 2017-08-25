History Alive! program seeks proposals for new characters

The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking applications from individuals interested in portraying historical figures for its popular History Alive! program. Portrayals of historically significant people no longer living, from any period of history, are eligible for consideration.

The Humanities Council will accept proposals for portrayals of influential people who have made important contributions to state, national, or international history. These could include, but are not limited to: explorers, inventors, musicians, national leaders, artists, authors, educators, military leaders, athletes, scientists, business and labor leaders, activists, and others. The roster of characters now includes Gabriel Arthur, Nellie Bly, Julia Child, Benjamin Franklin, Stonewall Jackson, Ostenaco, Minnie Pearl, Eleanor Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, Sacagawea, Harriet Tubman, and Mark Twain.

History Alive! characters are researched thoroughly by the presenters who portray them. First-person sources such as letters, journals, speeches, official papers, autobiographies, and other archival materials are required research to develop the presentations. History Alive! presentations are given for civic groups and at schools, libraries, senior centers, museums, parks, historical societies, community events, festivals, and a wide range of public gatherings across West Virginia.

The application deadline is Feb. 1, 2018. Applicants may submit up to two proposals for potential characters. Proposed characters should have statewide name recognition. Composite characters, legends, or mythical figures are not eligible. Submitted proposals are reviewed by a committee, and any that are selected for further consideration advance to an audition of their character. Presenters who pass the audition will join the History Alive! program beginning Nov. 1, 2018, and receive a stipend from the Humanities Council for each program they present.

Those interested in applying should contact Humanities Council program officer Mark Payne at 304-346-8500 or payne@wvhumanities.org for more information. History Alive! character application materials are available at wvhumanities.org.