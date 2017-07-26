Two arrested after shoplifting at Wal-Mart

Lewisburg Police arrested a Raleigh County man on several warrants while responding to a shoplifting complaint. Officers responded to the Wal-Mart store in Lewisburg on Saturday, July 22, for a report of a female shoplifter who had fled the store. She was located and placed under arrest.

Savanna Marie Williams, 24, of Harper, was charged with shoplifting $60.44 worth of merchandise from the store. While being processed, it was learned the Williams had outstanding warrants from Raleigh County for grand larceny and conspiracy.

Williams’ accomplice, Gregory M. Kubiak, 40, of Bolt, was also arrested for multiple warrants out of New Jersey. Kubiak was waiting outside the office. Cpl. J.D. Hughes approached Kubiak and asked him for his identification and Kubiak took off running towards Court Street and Arbuckle Lane. After a foot pursuit, Cpl. Hughes placed Kubiak under arrest. He was charged with the following crimes out of New Jersey: Fugitive from justice, manufacturing/distributing heroin, burglary-entering structure (x2), possession of a controlled substance, and fleeing.

Both Williams and Kubiak were transported to the Southern Regional Jail in Beckley. Kubiak will be awaiting extradition proceedings to New Jersey.

Lewisburg Police Cpl. J.D. Hughes and Patrolman S.T. Rodoussakis are the investigating officers in this case.