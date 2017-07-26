Local pharmacies partner with State Fair for advance ticket sales

The State Fair of West Virginia is just around the corner, and buying tickets in advance is easier than ever. Greenbrier Medical Arts Pharmacy, with locations at Greenbrier Physicians Clinic, Rt. 219 North in Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs; Union Pharmacy in Union; and Western Greenbrier Pharmacy in Rupert, are the only State Fair of West Virginia advance ticket partners.

“Working with our local pharmacies enables us to offer convenient access to advance State Fair tickets in communities across Greenbrier and Monroe Counties,” said Kelly Tuckwiller Collins, chief executive officer of the State Fair of West Virginia. Adult gate admission tickets, MEGA passes, and carnival ride tickets are available at all pharmacy locations at the advance discounted price. Tickets will be on sale at these partner pharmacies through Saturday, Aug. 5 at noon. Concert tickets are only available at the State Fair of WV Box Office or http://www.statefairofwv.com. For ticket pricing information, call 304-645-1090.