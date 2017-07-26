Lewisburg – Mary Lou Tuckwiller died Monday, July 24, 2017, at the LewisGale Medical Center after a courageous and determined conflict with cancer. She was born June 19, 1938, in Philippi, a daughter of the late Arlice M and Hobart D. Coffman.

Mary Lou spent her entire life helping others, beginning with baby-sitting. After graduation from WVU in Home Economics and Nutrition, she became a 4-H Agent in Greenbrier County, where she met her husband, Sam Tuckwiller. After raising two children, she began working with the WIC program, helping families.

Mary Lou was active in her church, Calvary UMC, Richlands, serving as membership chairperson, Sunday School teacher, and member of the parsonage committee as well as coordinating dinners, weddings and other events. She was a member of the United Methodist Women where she held many offices over the years. She also belonged to the organizations CEOS and PEO and served as a 4-H club leader for many years. Mary Lou actively supported The Greenbrier County 4-H Youth Camp and coordinated fundraislng through supervision of the cafeteria at the State Fair for several years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Byron (Trish) Tuckwiller and Ben (Lucy) Tuckwlller; sister, Janet (Ken) Gould; brother, Bert (Suzanne) Coffman; sisters-in-law, Frances Simmons, Ruth Sweet and Joann Tuckwiller; grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Crane and Anthony (Jennifer) Banton; and two greatgrandchildren, Hannah and Jackson Crane. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, John Tuckwlller, Bill Simmons and Bill Sweet.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 29, 7-9 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg. A memorial service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, Richlands, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, conducted by Rev. Emory Hanna and Rev. Bert Coffman.

Memorial donations many be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com