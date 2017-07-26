Library offers chance to win books

The little red wagon raffle is back for this year’s book sale at the Greenbrier County Public Library. The lucky ticket holder gets to load the wagon with books from the 2017 book sale.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m. at the library at 152 Robert W. McCormick Drive in downtown Lewisburg.

The wagon is returning because of its previous popularity. “It was fun,” said Library Director Ann Farr. “The public really enjoyed it.”

Raffle tickets, available at the library’s circulation desk, cost $1 each, or six for $5. After Wednesday’s drawing, the winner will be invited to come to the library Thursday, Aug. 3, to pick from the bounty of used books that will be offered for sale. This year there have been extra donations of books on the topics of horses, decorating, gardening, American history and women’s history, plus many mysteries.

The event is scheduled in conjunction with the Lewisburg Literary Festival. The sale is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. On Friday, books will be priced at $2 for hardcovers and $1 for paperbacks. Saturday shoppers can buy books for $4 a bag. The bags are supplied by the library. Starting this year, the book sale now accepts credit cards.

The Book Bazaar is an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the Greenbrier County Public Library. The group started in 1979 as an organization dedicated to promoting awareness of services provided by public libraries. Proceeds from the sale of used books and audio-visual material support library activities, services and programs.

More information about the raffle or book sale is available by calling the library at 304-647-7568.