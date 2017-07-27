Community supports Essential Air Service rebid process

All parties are in agreement to give the green light to the Department of Transportation (DOT) to consider approving the Greenbrier County Airport Authority’s (GCAA) request for a rebid of Via Air’s Essential Air Service (EAS) contract.

During the Tuesday evening Greenbrier County Commission meeting, commissioner Woody Hanna said that several concerned community members and tourism-related organizations have now joined the commission and the GCAA to open the bid to every airline in the country to serve Greenbrier Valley Airport.

That list includes the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), the Chamber of Commerce, The Greenbrier, the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation, as well as Senator Ron Miller and Congressman George ”Boogie” Ambler. Mayor John Manchester is also on board, Hanna said, in a follow-up phone call on Wednesday. All parties have submitted letters to the DO) in support of the GCAA’s rebid request.

Once the DOT approves the request to rebid, the time line for the process may extend to October before a new (or continued) airline will begin operations in providing continued essential air service to the area.

Hanna said other airports, including Shenandoah Regional Airport and, as previously reported, Clarksburg’s North Central Airport, are also rebidding their contracts with Via.

