By RealWV Staff

It’s official – Kamron Lawson (Raleigh), Caden Glover (Monroe), and Andre Williams (Greenbrier) are all going to Hollywood for the next round of American Idol!

The three Appalachians competed on American Idol Season 21. Kamron’s episode aired a few weeks ago and saw him receive a golden ticket from the judges. This secured his spot in the next round of the competition in Hollywood.

Everyone was anxious to see Caden and Andre compete as well, since they both appeared in trailers for this season. Initial auditions ended with last night’s show, and they weren’t seen.

But as soon as the show ended, Caden and Andre both posted pictures with their golden ticket! They said the show simply doesn’t air all successful auditions.

American Idol airs the Hollywood episodes on Apr. 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. Check your local TV provider for listings.

You can catch Andre in concert at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church on Apr. 2 at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken up for him and for Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County. Seating is first-come, first-served. The doors open at 5 p.m.