Ronceverte residents have long admired the grey home tucked behind the pine trees on the corner of Main and Walnut streets. The house, the oldest in Ronceverte built by Thomas Edgar who founded Ronceverte, was a thriving bed and breakfast before the Covid-19 pandemic and is now stepping into its next iteration as an event space.

Guests to the Hollerwood House will be treated to the tranquility of the holler with the vibe and style of the West Coast. Chris and Jorge Rodriguez-Stanley are thrilled to open the doors to host events from book clubs to fitness classes to wedding rehearsal dinners to baby showers.

“I grew up coming to his house and it has been updated a couple times since,” said Chris. “I am so excited to be part of the next update to the house and property. We want this to be a place for the community. A place where you can come wearing sweatpants for a fitness class, your pajamas for a movie night, or dressed to the nines for your best friend’s wedding.”

While the rooms are available to rent, including as part of events, the couple says that the bed and breakfast aspect of the house will be relaunching later this year. Food will be provided to the Hollerwood House by the RNCVRT Café, which is coming soon.

The two business owners have been working behind the scenes to get both businesses off the ground while bringing a new feel to the spaces once occupied by The Edgarton Café and The Edgarton Inn. “We are so excited to finally let everyone see everything we have been working on all these months,” says Chris. “We want to bring something that residents of Ronceverte can enjoy while being true to our aesthetic. Ronceverte is on the rise and it feels so special to be a part of it.”

People interested in hosting events at the Hollerwood House can email thehollerwoodhouse@gmail.com. Some of the event packages available include weddings, receptions, rehearsal dinners, book clubs, meetings, photoshoots, baby showers, slumber parties, movie nights, quinceañeras, fitness classes, lectures, book signings, holiday parties/dinners, fundraisers, nonprofit gatherings, private parties, reunions, and more.