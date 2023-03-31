Secure your tasting tickets now!

The 15th annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival is fast approaching and will be held on Saturday, Apr. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.unitedwaygreenbrier.org/LCF to purchase tasting tickets. Tickets will be ready for pickup on the day of the festival at Will-Call at City National Bank (downtown Lewisburg branch) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $1 each and come in sets of five. Most tastings cost $1, some are $2. Tickets usually sell out quickly, so don’t wait!

A shuttle service will be provided by MTA from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every 20-30 minutes from the bottom of the Walmart parking lot to and from the Lewisburg United Methodist Church parking lot.

Dogs not permitted.