Second Creek-Thomas Oral Zimmerman, Sr., 66, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Memorial Division of Charleston Area Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born July 19, 1956 at Caldwell, a son of the late George and Juanita Morgan Zimmerman.

He was a former employee of E. M. Electric, was of the Baptist faith, loved building things, gardening, tending to his flowers, and he was an avid fisherman and hunter.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Thomas Zimmerman, Jr.; a brother, Emory Zimmerman; and three angel babies of Mandy and Charles McCarty.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 38 years, Joy Crislip Zimmerman; daughter, Mandy McCarty (Charles) of Second Creek; two sons, B. J. Zimmerman (Christie) of Second Creek and Doug Zimmerman of Marlinton; grandchildren, Hailey Zimmerman, Lane Zimmerman and Dawson Sarver; two sisters, Karen Withrow (Jim) of Lewisburg and Carol Christian (Darius) of Kiester; and three brothers, Sammy Zimmerman (Terry) of Lewisburg, Billy Zimmerman (Anita) of Organ Cave, and Roy Zimmerman (Gloria) of Lewisburg.

As per his wishes he will be cremated and no services will be held.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

