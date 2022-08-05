Lewisburg-Mary Sue Jenkins, 90, went home to be with the Lord at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

She was born in Tazewell County, VA, and resided in Greenbrier County for over 70 years. She was a homemaker, and loved being a mother and grandmother. Mary Sue was a longtime member of Graystone Baptist Church in Ronceverte.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mayola and Hugh Puckett; husband, Albert (Bill) Jenkins; two children, Jeffrey Jenkins and Linda Forren; two sons-in-laws, Jerry Kincaid and Basil Forren; and sister-in-law, Dawne Puckett.

Survivors include her brother, Buck Puckett and his daughter Sandra; Mary Sue’s three children, Billy (Angie) Jenkins, Elizabeth Kincaid and Patricia “PA” Martin (Tom). She had several grandchildren, Michael Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Heather (Eddie) Hanna, Trevor (Caroline) Martin, Laura Kincaid (fiancé Justin Anderson), Julian Kincaid, Tyler (Samantha) Martin, Tevin Martin (fiancé Tara Shaw), Teighton Martin, Lili Norris and Melissa (Josh) Brown; great-grandchildren, Cody and Zach Jenkins, Hunter and Paige Hanna; Addison, Kellan, Max and Marleigh Martin and Easton White; and a few step-grandchildren; special friends, Patricia Jenkins, Nancy Robertson, Sherry Bourgeois, and a loving caregiver, Betty Feury.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jenkins are to be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Graystone Baptist Church in Ronceverte with Pastor Youel Altizer and Pastor Mark Brandon officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg.

The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com