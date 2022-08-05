White Sulphur Springs-James L. “Jim” Blankenship, 77, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at Beckley Area Regional Hospital in Beckley, WV.

He was born Feb. 2, 1945 in Frankford to the late Alonzo and Rhoda Workman Blankenship.

Jim was a heavy equipment operator for Lynch Construction Co. He started his working career in the coal mines and then later with the State Road before working with Lynch Construction. He loved to be outdoors while enjoying fishing, hunting or shooting the breeze with his friends.

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Harless and Thelma Tipton and brothers, Alva and Harley Blankenship.

Surviving Jim is his wife Phyllis Mentz Blankenship; daughters, Melissa Kasprzak (Marc) of Yadkinville, NC and Michelle Hefner (Richard Martinez) of Matthews, NC; grandchildren Brittany Talbert (Josh) and Danyelle Thompson; sisters, Arella Underwood of Frankford, and Irene George (Sam) of White Sulphur Springs; brothers, Lloyd Blankenship of Frankford and Bradford Blankenship of Pennsylvania; fishing and hunting buddy, Bobby Mentz and best friend, Dewey Taylor.

Funeral services will be Sunday Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs with Pastor Ralph Hubbard officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery, Second Creek, WV.

The family will receive their family and friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

