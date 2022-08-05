Lewisburg-Charles Lee Johnson, formerly of Rainelle, passed away at 80 years of age at the Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Charles was born on June 30, 1942, in Crichton, WV, the first child born to the late Charles T. Johnson and Kathleen Shawver Johnson.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet Hoover Johnson; their two daughters, Charlena Johnson Moul and husband Robert Ray Moul Jr., of Statesville, NC, and Marilea Johnson Butcher of Renick; grandson, Alex Moul, granddaughter, Emily Moul Knox and husband Sage, great-granddaughter, Skylar Rayne Knox all of Statesville, NC; sister, Carolyn Johnson Hunter and husband Kermit of Rainelle; brother, Jerry Johnson of Tampa, FL; and nieces, Christina Martin and Susan Simms, as well as a host of close cousins, relatives and friends.

Charles was a faithful member of Sewell Valley Baptist Church in Rainelle before moving to Lewisburg, and then faithfully attended Salem Presbyterian Church in Organ Cave. He was a member of the Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years, retiring from the department in December 2014 as Assistant Chief and President of the board. Following Graduation from Rainelle High School in 1960 he was employed by Herb May at May’s Texaco Service Station for a few years. He was a skilled mechanic and employed by Martin Motor Company for 14 years, he later retired from Greenbrier Motors as a Service Writer after 22 years. He loved spending time with his family and playing gospel music on his guitar.

Visitation was held Monday evening, Aug. 1, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

The Funeral was held on Aug. 2, at Salem Presbyterian Church in Organ Cave where Pastor Kermit Hunter and Rev. Kristi Moore officiated. Friends called prior to the service. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department at 212 James River and Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle, WV 25962, or the Salem Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 71, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

