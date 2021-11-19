Christiansburg, VA-Teddy Basil Bostic, 78, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Ted was born on Apr. 9, 1943 in Pulaski, VA. He was the son of the late Charles Basil and Ocelia Catherine Bostic of Maxwelton.

In addition to his parents, Ted was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann Bostic.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Anne Burns Bostic; sons, David (Lynne) of Lewisburg, Geoffrey of Atlanta, GA, and Timothy of Shepherdstown, WV; granddaughters, Ashley Bostic Eisenberg (Nick), Kate Bostic Sweet (Kelso), Allison Bostic and Riley Bostic; great-granddaughters, Keirsten Sweet, Aria Sweet, and Poppy Eisenberg; brother, William Jeffrey Bostic; and bonus son, Nicolas Ruiz.

He was a longtime member and Past Grand Master Mason of the Equality Lodge #44 A.F. & A.M.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ted Bostic to: Medi Home Health and Hospice, 319 North Washington Avenue, Pulaski, VA 24301 or Cozy Home Haven, 7437 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Fairlawn, VA 24141.

Services will be held at a later date.