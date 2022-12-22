Susan Grant Collins Harbin

Susan Grant Collins Harbin passed on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

She was born in Rainelle on Feb. 17, 1941, and was the daughter of the late George Grant Collins and Susie Vail Collins.

Susan attended Rainelle Elementary and High School and graduated from Milford High School in Connecticut. She continued her education, graduating from West Virginia Institute of Technology and West Virginia University. Susan loved music and was an accomplished pianist.

Susan taught music in Greenbrier County schools as well as in Goose Creek, SC; Newnan, GA; and at Hainerberg Elementary on the Wiesbaden Military Base in Wiesbaden, Germany. She also sang in the Atlanta Choral Society.

Susan was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Advent Lutheran Church in LaGrange, GA, which she enjoyed attending as long as her health permitted. She was married to the late Joseph Frith Harbin, an Air Force veteran.

She is survived by her brother, George E.P. (Tink) Collins, III of Greeneville, TN; cousins, Daniel Moger, Jr. and Marilyn Moger May of Milford, CT; Deborah Weissman of Jaffery, NH; Carolyn Minnette of Saline, MI; Nancy Scott of Columbus, IN; Cristina Kerekes of Pittsford, NY; Carlos Suarez of Virginia Beach, VA; Mary Lou Speas Ward of Pullman, WA; James Speas of Dublin, OH; and Teresa Vail Cassady of Rockfield, KY; several nieces and nephews; and the children of her late husband.

Burial will be in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made to the Advent Lutheran Church, 1416 Vernon Road, LaGrange, GA 30240.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of LaGrange Health and Rehabilitation in LaGrange, GA, Wellstar West Georgia Hospice, Gentiva Hospice, and church members for their care and support.

Striffler Hamby Mortuary of LaGrange handled arrangements.