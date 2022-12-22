William Anthony Baxter, Jr.

Mr. William Anthony “Mo-Mo” Baxter, Jr., 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 5:45 p.m. at the Peyton Hospice House with family members by his side.

He was born May 6, 1947, in Caldwell, the son of the late William Anthony Baxter, Sr. and Blanche Louise Williamson Baxter.

William was educated in the Greenbrier County Public School system and graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1968. He later attended vocational technical school in Louisville, KY, after which he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1969 and after serving four years in United States Air Force, he returned home and sought gainful employment and was hired as an employee of the Hanover Shoe Factory in White Sulphur Springs for seven years.

William then became an employee of The Greenbrier Hotel and after 35 years of loyal service retired as a Lieutenant with Security in 2015.

William accepted Christ and united with Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Lewisburg. He later attended John Wesley United Methodist Church in Lewisburg and served on the Usher Board and the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. He was a 3rd Degree Master Mason at King Harem Lodge Number 7 Lewisburg and he was 33rd Degree Shriner in Beckley.

William had a Private Investigators License and was known as a jokester by those who knew and loved him. He was the head coach of his son’s midget league football team. William was a quiet, humble and tender-hearted man, his family meant the world to him.

William is survived by his lovely wife of 53 years, Rose; son, William “Willie” of Lewisburg, WV; two brothers, Larry (Linda) Baxter and Richard Baxter of Lewisburg, WV; five sisters, Wanda (Don) Adams of White Sulphur Springs, WV, Freda (Donald) Triplett of Lewisburg, WV. Carol (Walter) Patterson of White Sulphur Springs, WV, Joyce McCormick and Deatria (Steve) Miller of Lewisburg, WV; one grandson, Marcus Breckenridge of Gap Mills, WV; nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, Willie Boggs, Steve Williams and Harry Luther.

The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent medical care provided to William by the medical team at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (CAMC), Greenbrier Health Care Center, the Home Based Primary Care Team with the Beckley VAMC, Home Care Plus, Peyton Hospice House and special thanks to his caregiver, Brenda McMillion.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 27, at the Lewisburg Baptist Church, 246 Grand Avenue, Lewisburg. Interment will follow in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens, Ronceverte.

Friends, while wearing masks and observing social distancing, may view and visit with the family one hour prior to the service.

Email condolences to ritchiejohnsonfuneralparlor@gmail.com

Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.